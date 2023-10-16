Fusion of live-action and anime worlds

GET ready for an extraordinary entertainment experience with Dragons of Wonderhatch, an innovative crossover series that merges the realms of live-action and anime. Coming exclusively to Disney+ (Hotstar) on Dec 20, this Japanese original production promises a captivating narrative that transcends boundaries.

In the world of our protagonist, Nagi, a high school student with sound-colour synaesthesia, life has always felt like a puzzle missing a piece. Her extraordinary ability to perceive colours through sounds sets her apart in the real world.

Nagi’s lifelong dream of taking flight becomes a reality when she crosses paths with Thaim, a fellow misfit from the animated world of Upananta. In his homeland, Thaim is ostracised for his inability to communicate with the resident dragons.

As the floating islands of Upananta teeter on the brink of catastrophe, these two outcasts embark on an epic adventure that seamlessly blends the live-action and animated universes. With Sena Nakajima portraying Nagi, Daiken Okudaira as the dragon-riding Thaim, and Mackenyu taking on the role of the heroic dragon rider Aktha,

Dragons of Wonderhatch boasts a star-studded cast. This visionary series is helmed by live-action director Kentaro Hagiwara and animation director Takashi Otsuka, produced by Production IG (known for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045) and showcases the breathtaking artistic talents of character designer and concept artist Posuka Demizu (acclaimed for The Promised Neverland).

Do not miss out on this cutting-edge fusion of storytelling styles. Dragons of Wonderhatch is set to push the boundaries of entertainment.

Subscribe to Disney+ (Hotstar) today to gain instant access to this ground-breaking series and more captivating content.

Mark your calendars for Dec 20 and prepare to stream Dragons of Wonderhatch exclusively on Disney+ (Hotstar).