G-Dragon drops rock cover of Elvis song

ON Sunday, singer G-Dragon dropped his version of Elvis Presley’s classic love song Can’t Help Falling in Love.

The original song, released in 1961, is one of the most iconic songs performed by the late Elvis, and remained a favourite love song for many for over 60 years.

The K-pop star surprised listeners by switching up the ballad version of the song into a frenetic rock ballad in the middle of the song. The song is available on G-Dragon’s YouTube channel.

The lead singer of Big Bang has also written two other classic K-Pop songs, crooked and sober.

Last week, Baz Luhrmann, the director of the critically-acclaimed movie Elvis, which is being screened in theatres around the world, posted a video on his Instagram saying that he plans to ask different artistes to do their own covers of Elvis tracks as well.