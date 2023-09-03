G-Dragon’s Elvis cover included on movie OST

K-POP star G-Dragon’s rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love is out on the Elvis movie soundtrack deluxe edition.

The deluxe edition album with 52 tracks was officially released on March 7, and includes recordings of Elvis actor Austin Butler’s performances from the biopic, and a mashup between The Backstreet Boys and Presley.

The album also features covers from various artistes like Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, Kasey Musgraves, Doja Cat, Eminem, CeeLo Green, Lenesha Randolph, and Maneskin.

Can’t Help Falling in Love was originally recorded by Elvis in 1961, and G-Dragon’s version was released in June 2022, around the time director Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis was first released.

The lead singer of Big Bang switched music styles halfway through his rendition, going from a ballad to a rock song. Fans can listen to his cover on his YouTube channel.

Elvis has been nominated eight times in the 2023 Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on March 12. The nominations includes the best actor category for Butler, who sang most of the songs featured in the movie.

Listen to G-Dragon’s version of Can’t Help Falling in Love below: