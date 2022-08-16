(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua collapses onstage at Mexico concert

(G)I-DLE’S Shuhua collapsed while performing on the stage for the group’s 2022 Just Me World Tour in Mexico City over the weekend.

In a video posted by fans, it appears that Shuhua was dancing during the group’s song My Bag when she suddenly just sat down and waved as if to indicate that she could not dance anymore.

Groupmate Yuqi went over and helped her walk off the stage, while the remaining three members continued to dance and finished the dance. She was able to return later and finish the concert.

Some fans claimed that Shuhua may have experienced ‘altitude sickness’, a condition that has struck many other K-Pop idols who have experienced fatigue or low energy due to the change in altitude.

Mexico has a higher elevation compared to South Korea.

Altitude sickness is said to occur above 1,500 meters, and Mexico City is located at 2,240 meters above sea level.