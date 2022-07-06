G-IDLE’s Yuqi takes on fan who called out ‘sexy’ outfits

(G)I-DLE’S Yuqi's latest online interaction with a fan has gone viral. Yuqi took to Weibo on July 2 to show off her denim tiny skirt and low-cut zipper crop top outfit for a photoshoot. Thousands of people liked and commented on her images, praising her visuals.

While the majority of the comments were encouraging and remained positive, one fan made a comment that caught her attention. The fan complained that her clothing were too “exposing”, and advised her to be careful about what she wears and posts in order to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

The fan commented: “Baby, pictures 3 and 5 are too revealing, please be more careful when I am not around. There are many people who have perverted desires.”

Yuqi responded by explaining to the fan that it was this attitude that allowed trolls to sexualise individuals on the internet.

The idol wrote: “Nope, this is a prejudiced view, baby. A girl wearing a short skirt doesn’t necessarily mean she’s exposing herself. Revealing some chest doesn’t not mean she’s overexposing herself either, if she’s revealing a little skin, it doesn’t mean you should think that way.”

Yuqi went on to remark that she is content with her appearance and does not care what people think of her, and she even urged followers to put on make-up and wear nice outfits for their own confidence.

This reaction has Yuqi trending on Weibo, and people are praising her for responding to the criticism and speaking up for herself.

Her fans also said that Yuqi trending on Weibo is commendable not just for her talent and stage appearance, but also for having a positive impact on her fans. They also said how Yuqi has never ceased sending great energy to her followers since the first day.