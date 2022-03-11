G.R.R. Martin gives updates on Game of Thrones prequels

EARLIER this week, American novelist George R.R. Martin gave a substantial update on the Game of Thrones prequels, including revealing their updated titles and showrunners. In addition to that, Martin discussed his progress on his long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter.

For the Nymeria series that’s about a legendary Dornish warrior-queen, it’s still titled Ten Thousand Ships, and Amanda Segel, producer of Person of Interest, will be the showrunner.

For the Corlys Velaryon series that’s about a renowned explorer and trader, the title has changed from Nine Voyages to The Sea Snake because Martin wanted to avoid having two shows with numbers in the title. For the show currently in development, Bruno Heller, creator of Rome will be the showrunner.

For the Dunk and Egg series that’s based on Martin’s novellas about a travelling knight and a young Aegon V Targaryen, Martin says that Steve Conrad, creator of Patriot, will be the writer and executive producer. If the series gets greenlit, Martin will be writing more of these novellas to help the series. Currently, the title is not confirmed yet but Martin says it will either be The Hedge Knight or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Martin also confirmed an animated series that is set in the China-inspired land of YiTi. The author notes that it has the working title The Golden Empire, but can’t yet reveal the writer.

For House of the Dragon which is coming this year, Martin notes that he is very involved with the prequels. He admitted that it was one of the reasons he had made less progress on The Winds of Winter last year.

He said: “I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021 ... but ‘less’ is not ‘none’... the world of A Song of Ice & Fire, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told ... let me say once again, yes, I am still working on Winds of Winter.”