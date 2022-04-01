‘Game of Thrones’ prequel to debut in August

It’s official – House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in August!

HBO’s first spin-off prequel series based on the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones is set to premiere on Aug 21.

The 10 episode series, set two centuries before the main story in Game of Thrones, will focus on how House Targaryen got into the empire-changing civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Emmy D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Coo and Fabien Frankel and others.

The series is based on the Fire & Blood novel, written by Thrones author George R.R.Martin, who worked together with Ryan J. Condal to create the series.

On Feb 17 this year, Martin wrote in his blog that he is loving the rough cuts and that the writing, directing, and acting of the first season of the new show “look terrific”.