Game of Thrones stars to reunite at fan convention

THREE years after the series ended, most of the key cast of the HBO series Game of Thrones will reunite for the show’s first official fan convention.

Initially set for February 2022 in Las Vegas, the previously announced Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention now has a revised date and location. It will now take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Dec 9 to 11.

It will be the first studio-sponsored convention dedicated to the world of Game of Thrones to be hosted by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment.

The popular HBO fantasy series, which was inspired by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, aired for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019.

Throughout its run, Game of Thrones acquired a vast international fan base and received a number of accolades for its excellent storytelling and thrilling plot. The show also launched the careers of other cast members, including recently announced new addition Kit Harington, who played fan favourite Jon Snow.

Harington will now be joining other actors who have been previously confirmed to attend, including Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hiyiu (Tormund), Gemma Whalen (Yara Greyjoy), and Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne).

The conference will be hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, the hosts of the upcoming Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon.

Along with the release of new information about the fan convention, the anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is expected to be aired this month. The new HBO series is set to be hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones and will include an entirely new cast and characters.

Speaking of Harington’s Jon Snow, the actor is rumoured to reprise his role in a potential sequel. It has not yet been established whether these spinoffs will achieve the same degree of popularity as their original series.