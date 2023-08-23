ON Aug 15, a small number of Netflix subscribers in Canada and the UK were able to play games on their TVs as the streaming platform launched a limited beta to test its cloud gaming service.

The subscribers were able to do this using the Netflix Game Controller app.

In a blog post, Netflix vice president of Games Mike Verdu explained that the beta aimed to “test [its] game streaming technology and controller and to improve the member experience over time”.

Only two games were available for the beta: Night School Studio’s Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

Even though it is a beta, the range of compatible devices is still impressive, such as the Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.