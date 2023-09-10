Gaming spook-tober

Selection of horror games leading up to Halloween

ALTHOUGH Halloween is part of American culture, it has been exported globally in many forms. In Malaysia, our children do not go out “trick or treating” (not because ghosts will send them to the afterlife, but the errant road users might), but the adults in certain quarters do go for Halloween-themed parties. So, it is only natural to get in the mood for Halloween, in whatever form it might be. Instead of a list of films to watch, here is a list of games that (hopefully) cover the wide berth of the horror genre. P.T. Platform: PlayStation 4 The oddity out of the entire list is that P.T. is currently impossible to get. It was pulled from the PlayStation store and it is unplayable on the PlayStation 5. However, if you can find someone with the game still installed on their PS4, go and borrow it. Directed and designed by acclaimed video game director Hideo Kojima, in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro, the game” was initially intended to be a teaser of sorts for a new Silent Hill game. P.T. consists of a single corridor in a nondescript house’s hallway, where players are forced to traverse as they try to find a way out. The catch is that the hallway will loop almost infinitely, each time changing slightly and increasingly, amping up the dread and anxiety by introducing new elements to each subsequent loop, such as a spectral woman that will eventually kill the player.

Manhunt Platform: PlayStation 2 and Xbox (Backwards compatibility PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles) There are two games in Rockstar’s Manhunt series. The first game is considered superior, while the second game has more “variety”. Both games also have unique stories, but frankly, you cannot go wrong with either game. Anyone that enjoys slasher films will enjoy these games because both games put players in the shoes of a serial killer in a game with the VCR tape aesthetic, complete with brutal executions that make ‘80s slasher films look like Teletubbies in comparison. In Manhunt, players control Cash, a death row inmate who was recently executed by lethal injection, except he does not die. Cash wakes up and is ordered by “The Director” to kill Hunters - gang members ordered to hunt him - around the fictional Carcer City in order to be granted freedom. The second Manhunt game focuses on Daniel Lamb, a patient suffering from schizophrenia and amnesia, as he violently breaks out of the asylum in search of answers while being guided by a psychotic patient.

Little Nightmares 2 Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Unlike the previous game on this list, Little Nightmares 2 is much, much lighter on the gore and violence. The game instead doubles down on the ideation of horror that we had as children. The game’s stifling atmosphere of foreboding and weirdness will surely make players twist and contort their faces in new ways as each level in the game amplifies the sensation of something crawling under the player’s skin. Little Nightmares 2 is not hard, nor does it require reflexes common in most games; players will just guide the game’s characters through a series of areas that would require the occasional puzzle-solving.