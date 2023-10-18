GEN V’s new breed of superheroes

GEN V is set in the dark and chaotic world of The Boys, expanding the narrative to Godolkin University, an elite institution exclusively for aspiring superheroes. Here, students are groomed to become the next generation of heroes, with the hope of securing lucrative endorsements.

While the consequences of corrupt superheroes are well known, not all begin their journey tainted by power and fame. Amid the typical college experiences of self-discovery and partying, these young, superpowered individuals find themselves facing explosive and life-altering situations.

As they compete for popularity and academic success, the stakes are heightened due to their extraordinary abilities. When a group of young students uncovers a sinister conspiracy at their school, they must confront the critical question of whether they will emerge as heroes or villains in their own stories.

The series features a talented cast, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

Additionally, Gen V includes guest appearances from Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, along with returning cast members Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and PJ Byrne from The Boys. The show is led by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who also serve as executive producers.

An impressive roster of executive producers includes Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

Co-executive producers contributing to the series are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Loreli Alanis. Gen V is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.

Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the unique ability to manipulate and weaponize her own blood. Marie is a freshman at Godolkin University, eager to prove herself and earn a spot among The Seven, but her path takes an unexpected turn as she becomes entangled in a school mystery.

In a Q&A session, Jaz Sinclair offers insights into her character, Marie Moreau and her extraordinary power. Marie possesses the ability to control and weaponize her own blood, a talent that she initially believes is limited to her own blood.

Jaz Sinclair takes us through the setting of Godolkin University, emphasising its role as the primary training ground for aspiring superheroes and the stepping stone to joining The Seven. Sinclair highlights the appeal of Gen V in portraying superpowered characters before they succumb to corruption.

The series explores the idealistic phase in the lives of these young individuals, offering viewers a chance to witness their evolution into either heroes or villains. It humanises the characters and delves into their motivations and decisions.

Marie’s experience at Godolkin University is influenced by Vought’s substantial presence, but it serves as a reminder of her aspirations rather than a looming threat. Jaz Sinclair shares her enthusiasm for Marie’s character arc, which includes her growth, surprising relationships and the discovery of her own power.

The series introduces the opportunity for students to join The Seven, and Sinclair contemplates whether Marie values appearing heroic or being a true hero. Marie’s journey is marked by revelations, friendships, and self-discovery.

Sinclair describes the eerie setting known as The Woods and shares advice from The Boys cast member Jack Quaid about the importance of staying unified as a team. Jaz Sinclair concludes by emphasising the excitement for viewers to witness the labour of love put into Gen V.

The series represents a tremendous effort involving intense scenes, action sequences and dedicated performances from the cast. It aims to capture the hearts of fans with its rich storytelling and memorable characters.

Gen V Season one promises to be a captivating addition to The Boys universe, offering a fresh perspective on the superhero genre. With a compelling cast and a narrative that explores the complexities of young women, the series is poised to engage both new and existing fans of the franchise.