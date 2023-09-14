Gen V sets up The Boys

TO tide over fans of the “anti-superhero” superhero TV show The Boys, the spin-off Gen V will be arriving at the end of the month.
According to Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman on The Boys, the spinoff series will set up the events that will happen once The Boys returns with its fourth season.
Playing a congresswoman who secretly moonlights as a “superhero” with the ability to cause heads to explode, Neuman will play a role in Gen V, which is set at a college for young “superheroes”.
The spin-off will feature a brand new set of young characters, with Jaz Sinclair in the leading role as Marie Moreau, a young lady with the ability to manipulate and weaponise blood.
Other stars from The Boys who will make an appearance on Gen V are Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and PJ Byrne (Adam Bourke).
Gen V will debut the first three episodes of its first season on Prime Video on Sept 29 and the remaining five episodes will release weekly throughout the month of October to Nov 3.
As for The Boys’ next season, showrunner Eric Kripke has lightly revealed that it will focus on a “tug of war” between Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and Anthony Starr’s Homelander for the soul of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) following the climactic season three finale.
However, a premiere date for the fourth season has not been announced.