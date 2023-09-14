Gen V sets up The Boys

TO tide over fans of the “anti-superhero” superhero TV show The Boys, the spin-off Gen V will be arriving at the end of the month.

According to Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman on The Boys, the spinoff series will set up the events that will happen once The Boys returns with its fourth season.

Playing a congresswoman who secretly moonlights as a “superhero” with the ability to cause heads to explode, Neuman will play a role in Gen V, which is set at a college for young “superheroes”.

The spin-off will feature a brand new set of young characters, with Jaz Sinclair in the leading role as Marie Moreau, a young lady with the ability to manipulate and weaponise blood.