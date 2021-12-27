General Zod and Faora-UI set to appear in The Flash

TWO major characters from 2013’s Man of Steel are set to appear in The Flash. Warner Bros confirmed that Michael Shannon, who played the role of General Zod, and Antje Traue, who acted as Faora-UI are joining the cast of the upcoming DC film.

Unfortunately, Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel will not be reprising his role. However Sasha Calle will take on the role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

The surprising element is that there will be two Batman, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, as well as two Flashes, both played by The Flash star Ezra Miller. The return of Keaton was announced in June 2020 and just months later, Affleck joined in.

While it would be the last outing as Batman for Affleck, Keaton is expected to reprise the role in the future.