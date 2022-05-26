Get Lashed!

IF the eyes are really the window to the soul, eyelashes play an important part of accentuating their beauty. LASHING, The Lash Atelier was formed with the intention of offering high quality lash and brow services with the utmost care and comfort.
LASHING obtains its lashes from trustworthy sources in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. They exclusively use high-quality synthetic lashes and medical-grade adhesive sourced from the United States. And they are built on the idea that there is a lash for every beauty out there, and it is their purpose to redefine beauty one lash at a time.
Since 2019, Lashing has provided customers with the greatest experience possible at the hands of qualified and professional Lash Artists. LASHING, The Lash Atelier, located on the second level of 163 Retail Park, Mont Kiara, enables beauty enthusiasts wishing to enhance the appearance of their natural looks.
For me, discovering LASHING was a life-changing experience. Long, thick lashes accentuated my eyes and saved me a lot of time in my everyday make-up process. I was informed on the treatments that they provide, and when it was suggested that I get eyelash extensions, honestly, I wasn’t ready to commit to that degree of care just yet, but after hearing about Lash Lifts, I was immediately fascinated. In order to make my mornings as easy and stress-free as possible, I decided to give eyelash tinting a shot.
I went with the Keratin Lash Lift + Tint. Lash lifting is an eyelash perm that delivers lift and curl. This procedure allows you to see the whole length of the lash, giving the appearance of longer, fuller, more curled lashes without the use of extensions, and it allows you to display 100% your natural lashes.
The semi-permanent treatment is the finest option for long-lasting lashes that require very little maintenance. Everyone’s lash lengths and development patterns are unique. Some lashes grow downward, while others grow upward. The lash lift procedure results in a natural-looking eye-opening lash swoop that lasts for two to three weeks. The treatment took approximately an hour and a half. So, just close your eyes and chill.
Your artist will begin by properly cleaning the region around the eyes. After cleaning the eyes of any remaining makeup and oils, a silicone curling rod with a light adhesive is applied on the eyelids bordering the lash line. The natural lashes are then curled over the top of the rod and adhered. I was taken aback when I looked into a mirror after my service was completed. My thin, short lashes were totally transformed. True to their claim, the curled lashes made my eyes appear more defined. For aftercare, you should only use water-based make-up remover.
For what you shouldn’t do: avoid getting your lashes wet or going to the gym or sauna within the first 24 hours, avoid rubbing your eyes, avoid using mascara or an eyelash curler, and you will be good to go until your next visit. Brushing your lashes is another piece of advice that was given to me. Preferably in the morning when you are getting ready and again at night before bedtime. A tiny pink brush will be handed to you after your treatment. Brushing your lashes every day may sound a little annoying, but it helps your lashes stay untangled.
From eyelash extensions to lash lifts, you can get it all in LASHING, The Lash Atelier.
Address: 2 2F-10, 2nd Floor, 163 Retail Park, No. 8, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.