Get Lashed!

Get long lashes that last, without the upkeep or damage

IF the eyes are really the window to the soul, eyelashes play an important part of accentuating their beauty. LASHING, The Lash Atelier was formed with the intention of offering high quality lash and brow services with the utmost care and comfort. LASHING obtains its lashes from trustworthy sources in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. They exclusively use high-quality synthetic lashes and medical-grade adhesive sourced from the United States. And they are built on the idea that there is a lash for every beauty out there, and it is their purpose to redefine beauty one lash at a time. Since 2019, Lashing has provided customers with the greatest experience possible at the hands of qualified and professional Lash Artists. LASHING, The Lash Atelier, located on the second level of 163 Retail Park, Mont Kiara, enables beauty enthusiasts wishing to enhance the appearance of their natural looks.

For me, discovering LASHING was a life-changing experience. Long, thick lashes accentuated my eyes and saved me a lot of time in my everyday make-up process. I was informed on the treatments that they provide, and when it was suggested that I get eyelash extensions, honestly, I wasn’t ready to commit to that degree of care just yet, but after hearing about Lash Lifts, I was immediately fascinated. In order to make my mornings as easy and stress-free as possible, I decided to give eyelash tinting a shot. I went with the Keratin Lash Lift + Tint. Lash lifting is an eyelash perm that delivers lift and curl. This procedure allows you to see the whole length of the lash, giving the appearance of longer, fuller, more curled lashes without the use of extensions, and it allows you to display 100% your natural lashes. The semi-permanent treatment is the finest option for long-lasting lashes that require very little maintenance. Everyone’s lash lengths and development patterns are unique. Some lashes grow downward, while others grow upward. The lash lift procedure results in a natural-looking eye-opening lash swoop that lasts for two to three weeks. The treatment took approximately an hour and a half. So, just close your eyes and chill.