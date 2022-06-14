Get ready for second round of Squid Game

ON Sunday, Netflix announced that the hit South Korean thriller Squid Game was officially coming back for the second season, and shared a message from Hwang Dong-hyuk, writer, director, producer and creator of the series.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took [just] 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” read the statement from Hwang.

Hwang continued by teasing what is to come for the new season, revealing that protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and masked antagonist the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will both return.

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Hwang writes, referring to the character played by Gong Yoo, before also stating that Cheol-su, the ‘boyfriend’ of Young-hee, the infamous gigantic killer animatronic doll inspired by the slightly bizarre but didactic stories of Korean elementary textbooks, will also be in the new season.

The series quickly picked up a fandom after its release last September, and became Netflix’s most-watched series in 94 countries, amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first four weeks from launch.

Squid Game is about down-on-his luck Gi-hun, who joins 455 other debt-ridden participants in what he thinks is an unassuming game to win a huge cash prize. However, things turn out deadlier than they appear, when the children’s games begin causing deaths amidst the players’ desperation to win.

In season 1, the show ended with Gi-hun winning the game. While following late rival Sang-woo’s (Park Hae-soo) plea to take care of his mother, Gi-hun realises that the game is still going on. Rather than moving on with his life, he decides to find a way to go back to the game to make sure it all ends once and for all.