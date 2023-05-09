Get ready to scream

The Conjuring Universe Tour is now in Malaysia

STEP into the nightmarish realm of The Conjuring Universe Tour, a spine-tingling extravaganza that has horror aficionados and thrill-seekers eagerly clutching their tickets. This isn’t just your run-of-the-mill haunted house; it’s an immersive, heart-pounding journey that will leave your heart racing and your mind questioning reality itself. Presented by the sinister collaboration of Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Sunny Side Up, Incubase Studio, AM PM (HK), and Ace Media Network, this diabolical experience unfolds across 15,000 sq ft of pure terror. But don’t let that intimidate you, let your curiosity override your fear as you step into the abyss at The Curve in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Prepare to be guided through this chilling odyssey by spectral experts who are masters at conjuring the perfect blend of suspense and fright. This isn’t just a passive tour; it’s an interactive exploration of the unknown, complete with hair-raising encounters that will keep you on the edge of your sanity.

Embark on your journey through haunting zones that bring to life the nightmarish landscapes of The Conjuring Universe’s most iconic scenes. Dare to wander through the hallowed halls of the Abbey of St. Carta from The Nun, where unsettling rituals await those brave enough to face their fears head-on. Discover the sinister origins of Annabelle, the infamous possessed doll, as you step into The Workshop, the birthplace of this chilling entity. And if you’re up for more, the Artefact Room beckons, displaying cursed objects that will make even the bravest souls shudder in dread.

But that’s not where the horror ends; it’s only just beginning. Timed perfectly with the launch of The Conjuring Universe Tour, the nerve-wracking sequel, The Nun II, will be hitting theatres on Sept 7. Talk about a double dose of terror: experience the bone-chilling narrative on the big screen before immersing yourself in the heart of the horror itself. And for those who want to take a piece of the fear home, the spine-chilling merchandise available is bound to make your skin crawl with excitement. From collectible figurines that capture the essence of your favourite sinister characters to killer t-shirts that boldly declare your allegiance to the macabre, this is merchandising heaven for any devoted horror fan.

Before you embark on this hair-raising journey, heed the warning: this isn’t an adventure for the faint-hearted. If you’re under 15, make sure to bring along a courageous adult who can stand as your shield against the terrors that await. Because within the heart of The Conjuring Universe Tour, fear becomes your closest companion and bravery is your only salvation. Now imagine being me, someone who’s easily spooked, tiptoeing through each room like a cautious detective in a mystery novel. Clinging onto my brave friend for dear life, I found myself gasping, shrieking and laughing nervously at every twist and turn. But here’s the kicker: every single room had its own unique flavour of terror that’s simply beyond words.