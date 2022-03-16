Get synced

Throughout history, people have thought of menstrual blood as a curse, with some cultures establishing ‘menstruation huts’ as places of seclusion due to taboos associated with bleeding. The fact is menstruation is an important part of life, since the birth of the first human, literally. Nowadays, people are becoming more educated about menstruation and what it means, but have you heard of cycle syncing?

If you’re a menstruating woman, you may have noticed your energy ebbs and flows in a pattern according to your menstrual cycle. For example, immediately after your period, you start to feel a surge of energy and suddenly, that spinning class seems pretty appealing, or perhaps you get brain fogs right before your period.

The point is, these patterns aren’t random. Throughout your menstrual cycle, your hormones shift, causing you to feel and act differently depending on the time of the month.

For most ladies, we might think that our worst period problems like cramps, PMS, super heavy flow, blood clots, migraines, acne, bloating, and exhaustion are completely normal. But just because they’re common does not mean they’re ‘normal’.

What is cycle syncing?

So that’s where cycle syncing comes in. Cycle syncing is when you adapt your diet, exercise routine, social calendar, and even important work engagements to the different phases of your monthly menstrual cycle. That way, you give your body the support it needs, rather than pushing it to perform at the same high level at all times.

Research shows that fluctuating female sex hormones (primarily oestrogen and progesterone) during a woman’s menstrual cycle can influence her mood, energy levels, attractiveness, pain tolerance, and the types of foods she wants to eat. Some studies even suggest that switching up what you eat and how you exercise during the different phases may even help you lose weight.

During the whole of our menstrual cycle which usually lasts 4-5 weeks, our hormones rise and fall according to three distinct phases: follicular (pre-egg release), ovulatory (release of egg), and luteal (post-egg release). When it comes to cycle syncing, your actual period is considered the fourth phase.

While most menstruating women can benefit from cycle syncing, certain groups of people may benefit from it the most. These include women who have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), are overweight, are overly fatigued, and trying to conceive.

How to cycle sync?

Firstly, you need to become your own period expert. Start tracking your menstrual cycle using an app like Clue or OvuView. Track when your period arrives, how long it is, and what it looks like. Don’t forget to make a note of fluctuations in energy levels, changes in bowel movements, moods, cravings, and sleep as this personal data will help you see your pattern and determine what’s normal for your body.

Day 1-5

The first week is your menstrual phase and day 1 starts when you get your period. It’s part of the follicular phase and during this phase, oestrogen and progesterone are low and the lining of your uterus sheds, which causes bleeding, a.k.a. having your period.

In terms of working out, do lighter movements such as meditative walks or yin yoga rather than push yourself too hard. During this time, give yourself a moment to rest over the next few weeks.

During this phase, your body is releasing its built up endometrium and you may be losing about 2mg of iron per day, so focus on nourishing your body, and increase iron intake with foods such as oysters, organic red meat and dark leafy greens.

Consume iron with vitamin C to help absorption and try to avoid caffeine which can hinder absorption. It is also a good idea to avoid caffeine and alcohol during this phase as it is dehydrating. Your digestion may need some extra help during this phase so enjoy more comforting and digestible foods during this time.

Sticking with the motive of rest and recovery, your menstrual phase is an ideal time to rest. Use this time to assess the past cycles and see where you succeeded, or where you may need to work on things. The start of every new cycle is an opportunity to reflect and progress. By having a specific time of the month to do reflection, we can see what we want to change about ourselves early on instead of allowing our behaviour or things we are unhappy about to aimlessly continue.