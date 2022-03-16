Get synced

Throughout history, people have thought of menstrual blood as a curse, with some cultures establishing ‘menstruation huts’ as places of seclusion due to taboos associated with bleeding. The fact is menstruation is an important part of life, since the birth of the first human, literally. Nowadays, people are becoming more educated about menstruation and what it means, but have you heard of cycle syncing?
If you’re a menstruating woman, you may have noticed your energy ebbs and flows in a pattern according to your menstrual cycle. For example, immediately after your period, you start to feel a surge of energy and suddenly, that spinning class seems pretty appealing, or perhaps you get brain fogs right before your period.
The point is, these patterns aren’t random. Throughout your menstrual cycle, your hormones shift, causing you to feel and act differently depending on the time of the month.
For most ladies, we might think that our worst period problems like cramps, PMS, super heavy flow, blood clots, migraines, acne, bloating, and exhaustion are completely normal. But just because they’re common does not mean they’re ‘normal’.
What is cycle syncing?
So that’s where cycle syncing comes in. Cycle syncing is when you adapt your diet, exercise routine, social calendar, and even important work engagements to the different phases of your monthly menstrual cycle. That way, you give your body the support it needs, rather than pushing it to perform at the same high level at all times.
Research shows that fluctuating female sex hormones (primarily oestrogen and progesterone) during a woman’s menstrual cycle can influence her mood, energy levels, attractiveness, pain tolerance, and the types of foods she wants to eat. Some studies even suggest that switching up what you eat and how you exercise during the different phases may even help you lose weight.
During the whole of our menstrual cycle which usually lasts 4-5 weeks, our hormones rise and fall according to three distinct phases: follicular (pre-egg release), ovulatory (release of egg), and luteal (post-egg release). When it comes to cycle syncing, your actual period is considered the fourth phase.
While most menstruating women can benefit from cycle syncing, certain groups of people may benefit from it the most. These include women who have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), are overweight, are overly fatigued, and trying to conceive.
How to cycle sync?
Firstly, you need to become your own period expert. Start tracking your menstrual cycle using an app like Clue or OvuView. Track when your period arrives, how long it is, and what it looks like. Don’t forget to make a note of fluctuations in energy levels, changes in bowel movements, moods, cravings, and sleep as this personal data will help you see your pattern and determine what’s normal for your body.
Day 1-5
The first week is your menstrual phase and day 1 starts when you get your period. It’s part of the follicular phase and during this phase, oestrogen and progesterone are low and the lining of your uterus sheds, which causes bleeding, a.k.a. having your period.
In terms of working out, do lighter movements such as meditative walks or yin yoga rather than push yourself too hard. During this time, give yourself a moment to rest over the next few weeks.
During this phase, your body is releasing its built up endometrium and you may be losing about 2mg of iron per day, so focus on nourishing your body, and increase iron intake with foods such as oysters, organic red meat and dark leafy greens.
Consume iron with vitamin C to help absorption and try to avoid caffeine which can hinder absorption. It is also a good idea to avoid caffeine and alcohol during this phase as it is dehydrating. Your digestion may need some extra help during this phase so enjoy more comforting and digestible foods during this time.
Sticking with the motive of rest and recovery, your menstrual phase is an ideal time to rest. Use this time to assess the past cycles and see where you succeeded, or where you may need to work on things. The start of every new cycle is an opportunity to reflect and progress. By having a specific time of the month to do reflection, we can see what we want to change about ourselves early on instead of allowing our behaviour or things we are unhappy about to aimlessly continue.
Day 6-14
The first two weeks of your menstrual cycle is called the follicular phase. During this phase, your body is preparing an egg to be released. During this phase, you may experience improved energy, better mood, more focus, good digestion and a heightened immune system.
However, since hormones are slowly rising, you might not have a lot of testosterone, which may cause lower stamina, so opt for light cardio workouts like hiking, light runs, or flow-based yoga that works up a sweat. Studies have shown that high oestrogen levels make your joints and tendons a little bit stiffer, so make sure you warm up well and stretch while focusing on your form to avoid injury during this phase.
As oestrogen is rising during this phase, it is important to consume oestrogen-metabolising foods and fermented foods like broccoli sprouts and kimchi. Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and arugula are also ideal during this phase because they contain compounds that support the detoxification of oestrogen.
Garlic, ginger, turmeric, cabbage are great anti-inflammatory foods that are good to consume during your follicular phase.
The week after your period is a great time for planning and starting new projects as you’ll be experiencing an increase in energy and mental focus.
Day 15-17
During your ovulatory phase, oestrogen peaks while testosterone and progesterone rise. Normally, you’ll feel your best with high energy and you seem to glow. This is also when you’re the most fertile and have the highest libido.
This means that your body at its energetic peak will allow you to maximise your potential by doing circuit, high-intensity workouts, or spin classes.
However, peaking oestrogen levels might be taxing on your liver as your body tries to metabolise any excess, so during your ovulatory phase, continue to incorporate oestrogen-metabolising as well as anti-inflammatory food.
Women report high levels of well-being and self-esteem during their ovulation. Research has shown that ovulation and the early luteal phase is the prime time for creativity and connection. Schedule important meetings, social gatherings, and appearances during this time to show off your best self.
Day 18-28
The later luteal phase is often the time when women will experience PMS symptoms, have indigestion, cramping, and cravings. During the late luteal phase, it’s essential to ensure proper balance of oestrogen and progesterone while also taking time to prepare for the start of your next cycle.
The body burns more fat during the luteal phase and the increase in fat burning may seem like good news from a weight loss perspective, but it makes it harder for the body to access sugar. This means exercise will feel harder. Opt for light-to-moderate exercises such as strength training, pilates, or more intense versions of yoga.
This phase is ideal for heavier strength training workouts as your joints are more pliable. Strength training workouts are also great because they may not consistently raise stress hormone levels as much as long-form high-intensity training. Take time between your sets, use deliberate focused movements and appropriate progressive weight.
Many women also experience yeast infections, colds, and are more susceptible to illness directly after ovulation because your immune system is lowered to prevent it from possibly attacking a fertilised egg. Therefore, it is important to boost your immune system by consuming Vitamin C, A, and E as well as zinc, selenium and essential amino acids.
For surging and waning oestrogen and progesterone, eat foods that will produce serotonin, like leafy greens, quinoa, and buckwheat. You’ll also want to focus on magnesium-rich foods that fight fatigue and low libido, like dark chocolate and spinach.
It’s helpful to limit alcohol consumption during this phase as it can add stress on your liver, dehydrate, and also reduce your chances of pregnancy. Another important thing to keep in mind is your boosted metabolism during this phase. Make sure you are getting adequate calories and increased fibre to reduce cravings and binging.
Increased feelings of anxiety, hostility, and depression are reported in women before their period. Therefore, you may be experiencing lower energy and a lack of motivation or willingness to connect with others. To make this phase count toward productivity and efficiency, do the more mundane tasks, finish up the chores you’ve been avoiding and use this time to your benefit.