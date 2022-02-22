Getting a health boost

THE typical Malaysian diet is rich in macronutrients – the big three are protein, fat and carbohydrates. But the typical Malaysian diet isn’t necessarily rich in micronutrients, which are the smaller nutrients, and are just as important in keeping the body from becoming a mess.

In order to maximise whichever micronutrient a person may be lacking, he or she will generally choose to go down the route of supplements. These are exactly that; they’re engineered to supplement existing diets with what a person may be lacking or needs.

LYFE has compiled several important supplements that are crucial, and often either neglected or not consumed enough.

Before reading on, note that supplements are best taken according to specific doses, and these doses vary between individuals.

Additionally, the following information should be taken with a grain of salt. Self-research and proper consultation with nutrition experts is important in making an informed decision should the reader decide to move forward with supplements.

Fish oil

Possibly the most important supplement on this list, fish oil supplements are quite ‘godly’. The little gold capsules pack a punch when taken at an appropriate dosage to supplement the body with essential Omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for countless reasons, and they can only be obtained through diet and supplementation. Though that may be a little inaccurate. These particular fatty acids can be taken via food, but the amount of food you would have to eat to get what one capsule of fish oil contains is staggering.

Additionally, adequate Omega-3 levels are necessary for proper cardiovascular, respiratory, immune, and musculoskeletal health. On top of that, the fatty acids have been shown to regulate blood pressure, maintain healthy body weight, regulate immune function, support a positive mood, and promote muscle and joint health.

Studies have also shown that fish oil supplementation was as effective as most over the counter medications in reducing neck and low back pain.

Typically, individuals need to supplement with 500-900mg of Omega-3 fatty acids to meet optimal levels.

Multivitamin

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, the vast majority of Americans are not able to meet their nutrient needs by diet alone.

Here in Malaysia, it isn’t all that different despite an abundance of fruits and vegetables, the greatest source of vitamins and nutrients.

In a 2017 study, it was revealed that on average, Malaysian children consumed 0.91 and 1.07 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, respectively. Basically, less than one-fifth of the children achieved the daily recommended servings of fruits (11.7%) and vegetables (15.8%).

Previous studies have also shown that food produce consumed today contains lower levels of essential vitamins and minerals that food from decades ago.

Other studies have demonstrated that the produce we eat today contains lower levels of essential vitamins and minerals than the produce we consumed decades ago, likely due to soil depletion.

In another study from 2015, adolescents in urban areas were shown to be more deficient in Vitamin D compared to adolescents in rural areas.

Given these and other circumstances, supporting a nutritious or a lacking diet with multivitamins will help ensure that our bodies are given what they need to function optimally and not fall apart.

As such, a good quality multivitamin is one of the most important supplements for optimal health.