Getting emotional

THE series opens with the introduction of Eun Gye-hoon (Yeo Jin-goo), a celebrity chef whose twin sister mysteriously went missing many years ago. He suddenly becomes ‘connected’ to the emotions of a young woman named No Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young). When he begins to experience the same deep feelings as Da Hyun, he gradually begins to care more about her.
However, this isn’t the first time sucha deep emotional connection has been felt by Gye-hoon. He used to share his twin sister’s intense feelings as well. For some reason, Gye-hoon can’t escape the feeling that Da-hyun might be his sister. Eventually, it is proven that Da Hyun is not his sister but it comes to light that she had met the Eun siblings in the past, making it hard to foresee where their connection would go.
One evening, disaster strikes. Da-hyun wakes up to discover a man dead at her mother’s restaurant after an ugly dispute. Her mother and grandmother, Na Chun-ok (Ye-su-jeong), rush to her rescue and appear a bit too relaxed as they assist in the disposal of the body, which they shove in a fridge on the street. The refrigerator actually belongs to Gye-hoon and it was mistakenly thrown out.
Gye-hoon and Jin-ho re-roll it into their soon-to-be-opened “bistronomy” restaurant. The mystery is answered when it is discovered that the stalker is still alive, although he was struck by a car after jumping out of the refrigerator, raising additional concerns about his location.
Link, which describes its genre as fantasy romance mystery, appears to be doing a fine job of gradually revealing its attractions. The series’ most obvious flaw is its overconfidence in attempting to combine humour, romance, drama, and mystery into one arching storyline, all of which are now developing at a slower pace. Link: Eat, Love, Kill handles many different elements.
Aside from the engaging main performances and entertaining blend of comedy and mystery, the programme exudes a sense of familiarity. It’s also interesting how the series methodically brings out the hazards that women may face in their daily lives while maintaining that fun mystery tone. Hints at past occurrences give enough of intrigue for us to get lost in, and I hope the drama maintains a healthy mix of fantasy romance and mystery. I’m looking forward to all of the other theories in this series, as well as the main protagonists’ beautiful relationship.
Cast: Yeo Jin-goo, Mun Ka-young
Director: Hong Jong-chan
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 7
PLOT: 8