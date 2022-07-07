Getting emotional

THE series opens with the introduction of Eun Gye-hoon (Yeo Jin-goo), a celebrity chef whose twin sister mysteriously went missing many years ago. He suddenly becomes ‘connected’ to the emotions of a young woman named No Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young). When he begins to experience the same deep feelings as Da Hyun, he gradually begins to care more about her.

However, this isn’t the first time sucha deep emotional connection has been felt by Gye-hoon. He used to share his twin sister’s intense feelings as well. For some reason, Gye-hoon can’t escape the feeling that Da-hyun might be his sister. Eventually, it is proven that Da Hyun is not his sister but it comes to light that she had met the Eun siblings in the past, making it hard to foresee where their connection would go.

One evening, disaster strikes. Da-hyun wakes up to discover a man dead at her mother’s restaurant after an ugly dispute. Her mother and grandmother, Na Chun-ok (Ye-su-jeong), rush to her rescue and appear a bit too relaxed as they assist in the disposal of the body, which they shove in a fridge on the street. The refrigerator actually belongs to Gye-hoon and it was mistakenly thrown out.