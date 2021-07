SHUFAYE Wong was all set to go down the road well-travelled, like most university graduates, to a career that would offer financial and professional security.

“At that time, I was not sure if content creation was for me,’’ she said. “I was just doing it for fun, I never really made any money out of it.”

It was only until her friend, Jinny from Jinnyboy TV who spotted her potential and persuaded her to give it a try. Speaking with theSun, the Subang Jaya native attributes her time working for Jinny as a content creator, which led her to pursue a career in streaming.

“Working as a content creator allowed me to pursue streaming at the same time as they both go together very well. So, I started out from there. Two months in, I saved some money and got myself a proper PC. And then I started my twitch streaming journey.”

What is your favourite highlight so far?

The first one would be the time I played with top streamers like Admiral Bulldog and Ding. It was such an honour to be playing with them because they are expert players. The next one would be the bond that I have developed with my community.

Last year, during my birthday, my viewers surprised me by presenting an E birthday PowerPoint slide. They all signed their names and wrote their messages on the PowerPoint. It made me cry because it was one of the most special things that my community has done for me. Yeah, I will never forget that.

How do you usually pick the games to stream?

I usually pick the games that I feel interest me. I think Dota, I stream very frequently. And Valorant also. So these two are the ones that I stream the most. But if there is indie games or variety games that catch my eye, I would give it a try. Like recently I have been playing It Takes Two. It is a co-op game. It is pretty fun. So yeah, I think overall, I just pick the games that interest me.