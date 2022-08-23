Girl’s Generation’s Yuri promotes new show

GIRL’S Generation’s Yuri will have superpowers in an upcoming drama titled Good Job, according to media reports.

Yuri will play a singer – just like in real life – and also an actress.

Her character, Don Se Ra, is a multi-talented person with super vision powers in the mystery drama. She is able to see things as far as 1km away.

In the story, we can expect some romance as a relationship will develop between Yuri’s character and a rich heir named Eun Sun Woo (played by Jung Ji Woo).

Speaking about her role in Good Job, Yuri said she was attracted to the fantasy genre and Don Se Ra’s power and character. Don Se Ra helps others with her super vision power and investigates cases.

Good Job will premiere on August 24 at 9pm on Viki with English subtitles.