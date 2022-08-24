Girls’ Generation thanks fans for their support

IN the final episode of JTBC’s entertainment programme Soshi Tam Tam which aired on Aug 23, Girls’ Generation members revealed their feelings while preparing for the release of their latest comeback album, as well as their affection and gratitude towards their fans who have been by their side for the past 15 years, and who waited for their return.

Yuri said: “All the members belong to different agencies but I think SONEs (fans) allowed us to dream a new dream.”

Sooyoung added: “I think the best catalyst that pushes us to work is imagining how much people would like it when we let them listen to our songs.”

Tiffany Young also stated: “I think I’ve come this far thanks to the trust and love that everyone gave until the end. Thank you for protecting Girls’ Generation.”

The members continued to express heartfelt messages, saying how much they appreciate and love their fans.

The music video for the K-pop girl group’s new single titled Forever 1, taken from the album of the same name that was released to celebrate their 15th anniversary, has hit 31 million views on Youtube since it first came out earlier this month.