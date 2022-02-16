Girls Planet 999‘s Kawaguchi Yurina to make her solo debut

KAWAGUCHI YURINA, former participant of the Mnet survival show Girls Planet 999 will debut as a soloist in Japan next month.

She will be making her solo debut on March 21 through Universal Music. Ahead of her debut, the singer has opened her official social media accounts and all the information regarding her upcoming music will be released through her social platforms.

Her single titled Look At Me is written by Yurina herself and a teaser was recently released featuring Yurina posing with a plain turquoise background.

The talented singer was one of the fan favourites during last year’s season of Girls Planet 999 as she consistently ranked in the top 9 positions. However, Yurina didn’t make it to the final list to become a member of K-pop group Kep1er after getting ranked 14th in the final episode and losing to nine other participants.

Meanwhile, are you excited to see what concept she will debut with?