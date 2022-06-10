Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer against Tom Brady

SUPERMODEL Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce attorney after months of “tension” with her longtime husband, athlete Tom Brady.

Upon finding out that Bündchen engaged an attorney, Brady is said to be “trying to figure out what to do” and also looking for an attorney himself.

The rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, occurred in part when the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to return to the NFL earlier this year following a 40-day retirement.

A source told People magazine, Bündchen disliked how Brady handled his return to the Buccaneers.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that,“ the source said.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,“ they added. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Bündchen has missed all four of her husband’s games and it was informed that she had spent time away from Brady.

Returning to Tampa following his retirement strained his personal life. “Gisele is frustrated and weary of her husband putting his career ahead of their family, which has always supported him.”

“She’s a very ‘pros vs cons’ person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore,“ the source said.