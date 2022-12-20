Gisele Bündchen 'recharging' after divorce from Tom Brady

NEWLY single Gisele Bündchen has stated that she is “recharging” following her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, confirmed she was on holiday with her children by posting a series of photos on Instagram of them on a beach vacation in Brazil.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my heart!” she added of her break with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom she shares with her 45-year-old NFL player ex-husband.

Bündchen tagged Praia Brava Norte as her location, and one photo showed her wearing a leopard-print bikini and making the shape of a heart with her hands in front of a sunset.

She walked her first red carpet since her divorce from Brady was finalised a few days before the post, at an event for jewellery brand Vivara in So Paulo, Brazil.

Bündchen and Brady the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, divorced in October.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,“ Brady remarked at the time.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady, who has a 15-year-old son with his actress wife Bridget Moynahan, described the divorce as “painful” and “difficult,“ adding: “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”