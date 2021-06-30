Give your bedroom a makeover

THE entire experience of working from home has made many people take a look around their house and realise that it could do with a bit of sprucing up.
One room in particular that is the easiest to make over is the bedroom. After all, it’s where you spend the most of your time, especially if you’ve converted part of it into your workspace these days. And even if you don’t have the time or budget to renovate or buy new furniture, you can do wonders to change the atmosphere in the room simply by adding a little bit of colour or by changing the fabrics.
Here are some tips for you to follow:
1. Change your bedsheets. As the biggest piece of furniture in the room, the bed is the main focal point. Just swapping out the sheets does wonders to set the mood. For example, if your bedsheets are a neutral shade, try going for bright geometric patterns.
2. Add some throw pillows. If you have just one or two pillows for your head to lie on, you could add some colourful throw pillows for a more luxurious effect. A couple of throw pillows in different colours will certainly make them stand out, and they will be very comfortable to lie on while you’re reading in bed or working on your laptop.
3. Change the furniture. Consider swapping out a bedroom side table for another table from outside, or you can bring in a lamp or vase from another part of the house to help decorate your room.
4. Add some artwork. If you have a blank wall, why not put up a picture frame with some colourful artwork? If you have small children, you could even ask them to create something to hang up, and make it a fun family activity.
5. Organise your nightstand. Utilise the surface of your nightstand to display one or two accessories in your favourite colour. You can even take cues from the colour of your bedsheets or throw pillows.
6. Add some green. Turn over a new leaf by adding real or faux potted plants to your bedroom, and you can even place them in a colourful container for added effect. Plants have the power to brighten up any room, and if you choose to have plastic flowers, they won’t need to be watered.
7. Add a mirror. Mirrors make any room look bigger by reflecting light. A mirror as a headboard, or even leaning up against the wall will help a small room feel spacious.
8. Rearrange your furniture. Probably the simplest way to change the mood in your room without buying anything new is to simply shift your bed or cupboard into a different position. Find an arrangement that works for you.
9. Create a reading nook. Sometimes, adding a small space into your room can make it feel a little bigger. Set up a chair in a corner with a small side table or low stool to store your books.
10. Lay down a rug. If you’re tired of only seeing tiled floors, why not get a simple small, rug that can add a bit of colour and character to your bedroom floor?
These are just a few things you can do to make your bedroom feel more like your own special space. Feel free to try out your own ideas!