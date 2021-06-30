Give your bedroom a makeover

THE entire experience of working from home has made many people take a look around their house and realise that it could do with a bit of sprucing up.

One room in particular that is the easiest to make over is the bedroom. After all, it’s where you spend the most of your time, especially if you’ve converted part of it into your workspace these days. And even if you don’t have the time or budget to renovate or buy new furniture, you can do wonders to change the atmosphere in the room simply by adding a little bit of colour or by changing the fabrics.

Here are some tips for you to follow:

1. Change your bedsheets. As the biggest piece of furniture in the room, the bed is the main focal point. Just swapping out the sheets does wonders to set the mood. For example, if your bedsheets are a neutral shade, try going for bright geometric patterns.

2. Add some throw pillows. If you have just one or two pillows for your head to lie on, you could add some colourful throw pillows for a more luxurious effect. A couple of throw pillows in different colours will certainly make them stand out, and they will be very comfortable to lie on while you’re reading in bed or working on your laptop.