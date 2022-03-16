$!Glam metal revival

PROPELLED into the big leagues due to the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, director James Gunn is known far and wide for his unique, often subdued yet crass sense of humour that has become a sort of template within his blockbuster movies, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Suicide Squad.

Also a signature of his movies, is Gunn’s panache when it comes to injecting his fluid, eclectic taste of both old and new music into the movies that he has done.

Sometimes, entire scenes are written based around a certain track, and in other instances, it’s the opposite.

Yet, consistently, music also plays a part in how Gunn’s moulds and creates characters. This was seen with how music played a role in the character of Peter Quill from both Guardians of the Galaxy films.

After the success of the first GotG film, a new generation of children, and even young adults, were exposed to music and artists from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

It was no different with GotG Vol. 2.

From late last year all the way to February this year, Gunn’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max did the same.

The right sound for a troubled anti-hero

During pre-production and production of The Suicide Squad – a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad – Gunn was brought onboard to write and direct the film, which would bring back a few familiar faces and introduce new ones.

The film was, as expected a success, and it spawned a spin-off series based on one of the new characters: Christopher Smith, or Peacemaker, played by John Cena.

While filming The Suicide Squad, Gunn became particularly interested in Peacemaker, and after spitballing ideas with Cena, they both agreed Christopher Smith was the kind of guy that would be into glam metal or hair metal music.

And so, the entirety of Peacemaker, saw Gunn introducing mainstream, modern audiences to the gleeful energy of glam metal.