Glen Powell felt ‘pressure’ filming Top Gun: Maverick

ACTOR Glen Powell is still over the moon about his involvement in Top Gun: Maverick. The 33-year-old, who is a fan of the original 1986 movie, told People magazine he is “very grateful” to have been a part of the sequel.

“The dream of this business is to occupy the costumes of your heroes. And to occupy a flight suit with Tom is as cool as it gets,” said Powell. “I’m still pinching myself.”

While the film has been a blessing to him and his career, Powell recalls the pressures that came with shooting the blockbuster hit.

“When you have a movie the size of Top Gun, there’s a lot of expectations on how you play a certain character.

He added: “You don’t want to be derivative. You don’t want to be stuck in the ‘80s. You’re trying to figure out a way to update things. When you have that amount of expectations, there are a lot of ways to miss. There are a lot of ways to fail.”

But fortunately, Cruise who worked alongside Powell gave some sound advice to help him pull through. “Tom said this phrase, ‘Pressure’s a privilege.’ When there’s [an] expectation on something, it also means there’s a lot of opportunities.”

The actor noted filming the beach scene as an example. Though it was initially so nerve-racking to film, the Scream Queens star knew audiences were going to look forward to it.

In fact, his girlfriend, Gigi Paris has been forwarding him all the “thirst trap TikToks that have come from it”, which he finds all very flattering. “My family and my girlfriend, they know how much this movie means to me and how much the cast means to me.”

“Especially after we didn’t know if we were going to get to have a premiere or put it out in theatres, to have that celebration together, was incredible.”