Global breakfasts

Ten iconic morning meals from around the world

BREAKFAST, often hailed as the most important meal of the day, showcases a world of culinary diversity. Each corner of the globe boasts its own iconic breakfast, characterised by unique flavours, ingredients and cultural significance. Let’s embark on a flavorful journey to explore ten quintessential breakfasts from ten different countries, celebrating the rich tapestry of global cuisine. Full English breakfast (UK) The hearty full English breakfast reigns supreme in the United Kingdom. This morning feast includes fried eggs, crispy bacon, sausages, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans and buttered toast. Some variations may feature black pudding and hash browns. This substantial breakfast exemplifies British culinary tradition, promising a robust start to the day.

Croissant and café au lait (France) In the heart of France, breakfast is a simple yet exquisite affair. A buttery croissant, served alongside a steaming cup of café au lait (coffee with milk), is a hallmark of French morning rituals. The flaky layers of the croissant complement the creamy coffee, offering a harmonious marriage of textures and flavours.

Dim sum (China) In China, breakfast transforms into a social and culinary spectacle with dim sum. These small, flavorful dishes, including dumplings, buns, spring rolls and rice rolls, are meant for sharing and are traditionally accompanied by Chinese tea. Dim sum breakfasts provide an opportunity to savour diverse flavours and textures.

Chilaquiles (Mexico) Mexico embraces the bold and spicy flavours of chilaquiles for breakfast. This dish features lightly fried tortilla chips bathed in red or green salsa, topped with cheese, sour cream and sometimes, eggs. A garnish of cilantro and a side of refried beans complete this fiery and satisfying breakfast.

Masala dosa (India) In the southern regions of India, the beloved masala dosa takes centre stage at breakfast. A crispy, paper-thin rice crepe envelops a spiced potato filling, accompanied by coconut chutney and sambar, a zesty lentil-based vegetable stew. This breakfast offers a delightful contrast of textures and flavours.

Acai bowl (Brazil) Brazilian mornings are greeted with the acai bowl, known for its nutrition and flavour. A thick, purple acai berry puree is adorned with granola, sliced fruits such as bananas and berries, and a drizzle of honey. Acai bowls not only tantalise the taste buds but also pack a punch of antioxidants and energy.

Shakshuka (Middle East and North Africa) The Middle East and North Africa offer delectable shakshuka for breakfast. Poached eggs nestle in a spicy tomato, pepper and onion sauce, infused with fragrant spices like cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper. This hearty dish is best enjoyed with crusty bread to soak up every flavorful bite.

Nasi lemak (Malaysia) Malaysia offers the delightful nasi lemak for breakfast. This beloved dish features fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaves, served with a medley of accompaniments. These may include sambal (spicy chilli paste), fried crispy anchovies, peanuts, hard-boiled or fried eggs and cucumber slices. The symphony of flavours and textures makes nasi lemak a Malaysian breakfast treasure.

Khao tom moo (Thailand) Thailand’s breakfast scene showcases khao tom moo, a comforting rice porridge with pork. This soothing dish consists of rice cooked in a flavorful broth with minced pork, garlic and ginger. It is often garnished with cilantro, sliced scallions and crispy fried garlic. Khao tom moo is a warm and nourishing way to start the day in Thailand.