CHINA’S top premium fashion group, EP YAYING, recently launched its global store in the iconic landmark of Kuala Lumpur City Centre! Malaysia will serve as the key channel to bring Chinese contemporary fashion to the world. Spanning across 300 sq m, this global store on Lot 101, Level 1, Suria KLCC captures the distinctive elegance and refinement of contemporary oriental aesthetics with an international flair.

The grand opening at Suria KLCC saw many top local celebrities and socialites gather to celebrate this momentous occasion. Among them were Chryseis Tan, Zahirah MacWilson, Siti Saleha, Jojo Goh, Jane Chuck, Chris Tong, Venice Min and Lynn Lim, who graced the event with their elegance and sophistication. The female personalities looked absolutely stunning in EP and YAYING’s Spring/Summer 2019 collections.