Global street eats

10 iconic street foods from around the world you must try

IN a world bursting with culinary diversity, few experiences capture the essence of a destination quite like indulging in its street food. These humble yet flavourful dishes offer a glimpse into a culture’s history, traditions and everyday life. Whether you’re a globe-trotting foodie or an adventurous eater, here are ten iconic street foods from around the world that you simply must try. Pad Thai Bangkok’s bustling streets are adorned with stalls offering this Thai treasure. Pad Thai, a stir-fried noodle dish, combines sweet, sour and spicy flavours with the choice of shrimp, chicken or tofu. The magic happens with tamarind sauce, peanuts, lime and cilantro, creating a symphony of tastes that dance on your palate.

Tacos Mexico’s gift to street food lovers worldwide, tacos come in endless variations. From the classic carne asada (grilled beef) to the adventurous lengua (beef tongue) or al pastor (marinated pork), these portable delights are wrapped in warm tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and salsa. A quick, flavourful bite of history.

Gelato While ice cream is celebrated around the globe, Italy’s gelato elevates the frozen treat to an art form. Wander the cobbled streets of Rome, Florence or Venice, and you’ll encounter gelato shops offering a rainbow of flavours, from classic stracciatella to adventurous pistachio and tiramisu. Each scoop is a burst of creamy delight.

Banh Mis The Vietnamese sandwich, bánh mì, is a harmonious fusion of French and Vietnamese culinary traditions. A crispy baguette filled with various ingredients like grilled pork, cilantro, cucumber and a secret sauce, this dish showcases the vibrancy of Vietnam’s street food culture.

Churros Strolling along the lively streets of Spain wouldn’t be complete without indulging in churros. These deep-fried dough sticks are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served hot and dusted with sugar. Dip them into thick, velvety chocolate sauce for an irresistible sweet experience.

Poutine Canada’s poutine is the ultimate comfort food. Crispy french fries smothered in savoury gravy and topped with cheese curds, it’s a hearty dish that’ll warm your soul on a chilly day. Poutine is a testament to Canada’s unique culinary creativity.

Takoyaki In the bustling streets of Japan, you’ll find takoyaki vendors whipping up these delectable octopus-filled dumplings. Cooked in a special griddle pan, they are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Drizzled with takoyaki sauce and sprinkled with bonito flakes, seaweed and mayo, they’re an umami explosion.

Burek The Balkans offer a delightful pastry known as burek. This flaky, golden pie comes filled with various ingredients like minced meat, cheese or spinach. Perfectly portable, burek is a street food sensation across the region, from Sarajevo to Belgrade.

Arepa Venezuela’s beloved arepa is a gluten-free cornmeal pocket filled with an array of delicious ingredients, from shredded beef to cheese and avocado. These hearty snacks are a symbol of Venezuelan culture and a true delight for any street food enthusiast.