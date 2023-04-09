Glossy lips are back

MAC drops a Squirt Balm that beats any other

THIS August, MAC is generating major buzz with a lip product destined to become an iconic essential. Its revolutionary Plumping Gloss Stick brings together stand-out packaging, a sensorially engaging experience, subversive style and unexpected innovation. This universally flattering lip product guarantees a feel-good finish that you’ll simply need, want and love.

Specifically, this Plumping Gloss Stick isn’t making a quiet entrance. It is here to stir things up with its naughty tints that infuse lips with glossy, luscious colour in a convenient stick format. The It-gloss you adore now comes in all-new naughty tints for that voluptuous, juicy shine. MAC Senior Artist for the UK and Ireland, Dominic Skinner, hails the arrival of this next-level lip innovation.

The OG Squirt is making a splash and staying put. It may sound brand new, but it’s a blend of both a yes and a no. The original Squirt made its debut back in 2000 when MAC introduced a vibrant, honey-hued green Lipglass for those who embraced uniqueness. The Y2K icon was revived in April 2021 as a remixed #MACUnderground collector’s item, creating a frenzy due to its limited quantities. This gloss-meets-balm stirred such demand that it reappeared in the US in February 2022 for a second limited-life release. Now, the current collection not only revels in OG Squirt’s legacy but also elevates it with nine additional tints, encouraging the use of super-editorial shades every day.

The reimagined OG Squirt sports an exciting array of colours: lime green, baby blue, true violet, jet black, classic red, electric pink, pure white, milk chocolate, espresso brown and fluorescent orange. All 10 hues are encased in shade-matched packaging, showcasing MAC’s trend-setting innovation. This stick of melting gloss glides on for a hint of plumping tint, offering gloss-like shine, balm-like nourishment and plumper-like volume. For a fresh perspective, try lining lips neutrally with Chroma-Squirt graphic Pencil Plumping in Hi-Def Cyan. Blend it towards the centre using a 228S Brush, then coat it with Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Nova for the high-shine finish you desire. From subtle hints of pink to bold blues, these glossy balms are perfect for creating playful looks.