Go on an island adventure!

AFTER 20 months of not being able to travel, the government’s decision to allow interstate travel has been welcomed by many. Many Malaysians took the opportunity to tick off their travel checklist to unwind and break away from their daily routines.

While international travel restrictions are still in place, there is still an abundance of local destinations that one can try. Here are three islands, which you may have visited in the past but are definitely worth a re-visit.

At the same time, we can do our bit to help boost the local economy and local tourism industry.

While adhering to the safety measures, enjoy and immerse in the beauty of the sun, sea and sand.

Langkawi

An effervescent island, nothing beats Langkawi, the most popular island in Malaysia, a hub for many activities.

You can visit iconic structures like the Langkawi Sky bridge, historical landmarks, an abundance of nature including forests and waterfalsl, endless shorelines and pristine beaches like Pantai Cenang and enjoy delicious fine dining cuisine at top restaurants

On Sept 16, 2021, the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) launched the Langkawi Travel Bubble 2021 for fully vaccinated travellers. Visitors had to undergo a Covid-19 test prior to boarding a plane to fly to the crown jewel of Kedah.

However, following the lifting of interstate travel restrictions, a mandatory Covid-19 test is not needed anymore, which means you can travel to the island right now!

Redang Island

Revel in the enchanting beauty of Redang Island, which never ceases to captivate visitors.

From the clear waters to the clear sky, Redang – located 45km off the coast of Terengganu – is home to a wide range of beautiful and colourful fish, along with two shipwrecks, the H.M.S. Prince of Wales and the H.M.S Repulse, which sank in the ocean during World War II.

Enjoy a snorkelling trip to Redang Marine Park Centre or go scuba diving to 20 dive sites including Terumbu Kili, Tanjung Tokong to catch amazing views of diverse marine life species. Explore the island via a trekking trip to learn about the flora and fauna.

Turtle lovers can check out turtles swimming in the clear sea. Turtle hatching season is between April to October. Or visit SEATRU Turtle Lab at the Taaras Resort to learn about turtle conservation on the island.

Sipadan Island

Stunning Sipadan island, located over 30km from Semporna, rises 600m above sea level. The island is one of the most popular scuba diving spots for deep-sea divers in the world.

Other sites include the Coral Gardens, North Point, White-Tip Avenue and many more.

Apart from the famous green and hawksbill turtles, the island is also known for its magnificent underwater world with vast marine species such as barracuda, manta rays and hammerhead sharks.

So what are you waiting for? We should take this opportunity to enjoy the various travel packages available and experience the many activities our beautiful islands have to offer before they is opened for international tourists!