Godzilla and Kong set to rampage Down Under

THE much-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs Kong is set to begin production, with cast and crew expected to return to Australia to shoot at locations in the Gold Coast and Southeast Queensland.

The sequel is expected to continue the fight between the two titans that last saw the humans luring the giant ape into a placed calle the Hollow Earth, to retrieve a power source for a secret weapon that would stop Godzilla’s rampages.

This would be the third film in the Monsterverse series to film in the country, after Kong: Skull Island in 2016, and Godzilla vs Kong in 2019.

The still-untitled sequel will receive AU$16 million (RM49.75 million) via the Australian federal government’s Location Incentive Programme.

A further AU$6.3 million (RM19.6 million) of subsidy will come from the state screen agency Screen Queensland and its Production Attraction Strategy.

The authorities expect the production to generate more than AU$119 million (RM370 million) into the economy, employ more than 500 local casts and crews with more than 750 extras.

The film producer said the highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience while the federal and Queensland state’s support has been critical in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience.