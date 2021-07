LIKE many rising talents in the local Malaysian Tamil entertainment industry, up-and-coming actor Navin Ho comes from a modest background, and by circumstance, stumbled into the world of acting.

Prior to his current stint as an actor, Navin was a footballer.

“From young, I have been interested in football. I’ve played in small football leagues and clubs, even reaching the Malaysia M4 League,” said Navin, who began acting on programmes in Astro.

It was not a straightforward path that brought Navin into the world of acting.

As a natural entertainer, he began with mimicry.

“As a kid, I did it with friends, by changing my voice and so on. My friends and family encouraged me to try acting but back then, I did not have contacts to join the industry,” he said.

Navin would go on to spend two to three years working as part of a production crew on several Astro programmes, which eventually got him one foot in the door, so to speak.

“At that point, I felt I should try my luck, so I joined a talent competition. Later, I had a chance to join a live concert show,” Navin added.

“That gave me an opportunity to work with Astro on a Tamil sitcom, Gun Kannayiram. More chances appeared successively after that for me to act in telemovies, dramas and so on”.

Having worked as a crew member on several films and television shows, Navin was also naturally exposed to the world of directing.