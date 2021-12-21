Going high-tech

Sunway Pyramid partners Rigel to implement a smart toilet system

(from left) Soon, Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO HC Chan and Chin at the unveiling of Sunway Pyramid’s IoT system. - ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

EARLIER this month, Sunway Pyramid unveiled both the mall’s and Malaysia’s first Internet of Toilet (IoT) system that sees the iconic mall elevate its once conventional washroom system to a more digital, robust management system that will benefit both the mall’s patrons and supervisors. This latest effort and initiative by Sunway Pyramid follows in the mall’s progress towards further digitalisation efforts that began before the pandemic, and continued during the various lockdowns. Many will remember that Sunway was the first in the Klang Valley to introduce its very own Sunway Smart Parking system that saw the removal of traditional ticketing, and the implementation of ticketless and cashless adoptions for its parking areas. In partnership with Singapore-based amenities experts Rigel Technology, the all-new smart toilet system will help optimise commercial toilet performance and efficiency within the building by utilising a centralised IoT system through data collection. This system by Rigel is the first of its kind in Malaysia, with its only other location being in Singapore to date. “Sunway is an important and key customer for Rigel when we first commenced business operations in Malaysia. With Sunway placing increased emphasis on sustainability, the IoT system works in tandem with Sunway’s vision,” said Rigel Malaysia general manager Shannen Soon.

“Technology has allowed Rigel to answer the call for preservation, and we are confident that with the launch of the IoT project with Sunway, we will demonstrate the ability to enhance the customer experience and to achieve sustainability as a one-stop service for essential daily toilet operations.” With conventional toilet maintenance, supervisors are faced with challenges such as cleaning performance, faulty equipment and breakdowns that may not be effectively communicated to technicians that will lead to an unhygienic and unpleasant toilet experience for the user. These are pain points that can be addressed with the IoT system that will bring about benefits in terms of customer experience, sustainability and cost savings. Sunway Pyramid general manager Jason Chin said: “Sunway has always been an advocate of smart cities and sustainable townships. Our venture into the IoT system complements this concept that encompasses a holistic vision, going beyond just being environmentally friendly. Another aspect is in elevating experiences for our customers, which translates to providing excellent facilities and high-performance facility management. That’s what we aim to achieve with IoT.” As for how the IoT will function, the mall’s management will complete surveillance over the function and performance of the various toilets through specialised sensors and monitors that are attached to toilet consumables, such as soap, paper holders, paper towel dispensers and waste receptacles.