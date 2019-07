BY ADELINE LEONG

SIHANOUKVILLE, also known as Kampong Som, is a port city and beach resort on the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia’s southwest province of Sihanoukville.

It is known for its beaches and is considered Cambodia’s top destination for sand and sun holidays, popular with both local and foreign tourists.

Whether you are looking for an adventure-filled holiday or a budget-friendly weekend trip, Sihanoukville will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Beaches and more beaches

There are many beaches around or nearby Sihanoukville. The most popular is Ochheuteal Beach, a long, sandy stretch of narrow beach with the more touristy Serendipity Beach at its extreme northern end that turns into a happening place at night for those who love to party.

Another beach to explore is Independence Beach, a quiet inlet located in a little cove close by, perfect for a seaside picnic.

Further afield is Otres Beach which offers more upscale accommodations and facilities. Here, you can try your hand at sailing a mini catamaran. Classes are available if you want to give it a try.

But if your idea of sailing is to let someone else do the work, rent one for a relaxing ride out on the waves with the wind in your hair and sun in your face.

Go island hopping

For even more beaches, take a speed ferry to Koh Rong (Monkey Island) and its sister island, Koh Rong Sanloem, which offer some of the most beautiful beaches in Cambodia.

Koh Rong, Cambodia’s largest island, also has some spectacular waterfalls, lush forests and beautiful corals. And once the sun sets, the fun starts at its main beach area of Koh Touch and at the private Police Beach where you can party all night.

Looking for a more secluded getaway? Try Koh Russei (Bamboo Island) where the sands are white, the waters are clear, the beach is basically untouched and the island practically deserted at night.

Dive into the deep blue sea

Sihanoukville has plenty of places where divers can indulge in underwater experiences. There are Padi-certified scuba diving courses available in many dive centres on the island. An easier alternative is to go snorkelling.

Ride away in an ATV

For those who don’t mind being covered in red dirt, take an ATV tour on an exhilarating ride over dirt roads and cool streams to observe local village life and Sihanoukville’s countryside.

Visit a temple

For a slower pace of life, stop by Wat Leu temple on Sihanoukville Mountain.

The temple, commonly known as ‘Upper Wat’ because of its hilltop location, is surrounded by a forest and offers wonderful views of the town and islands nearby.

The golden-coloured temple with thatched roofs and traditional design resembles a pagoda. It is not only a religious and historic site but is also a significant architectural monument.

Be one with nature

Some 18km from Sihanoukville is Cambodia’s Ream National Park. This 21,000ha pristine park is home to many endangered and threatened species of animals and is the one place where you can catch the night sky in all its twinkling glory.