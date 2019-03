If catching the sakura or cherry blossom is on your travel wish-list, the team at Expedia has curated seven sakura spots and their 2019 bloom forecast.

Gardens By The Bay, Singapore (ends March 31)

This year’s sakura festival at the Flower Dome features the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display, showcasing over 20 varieties of cherry blossoms.

Alishan Forest Recreation Area, Chiayi, Taiwan (ends April 10)

This is one of the best places to view cherry blossoms in Taiwan, offering over 19,000 cherry trees in bloom.

Yuantouzhu, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China (ends late April)

A breathtaking display of cherry blossoms lines the shores of the Taihu Lake in Wuxi, set against a backdrop of classic Jiangnan-style architecture.

Mount Yoshino, Nara Prefecture, Kansai, Japan (ends April 10)

Every year, Mount Yoshino transforms into a sea of pink at the turn of spring as countless sakura trees begin to bloom all over the mountain.

Ly Thai To Park, Hanoi, Vietnam (March 29-31)

Besides Japanese cherry blossoms on display, there are also local Vietnamese flowers such as orchids, lilies and poinsettias.

Jinhae Gunhangjie Cherry Blossom Festival, Busan, South Korea (April 1-10)

The largest festival in South Korea, this spring celebrations last 10 full days, featuring a wide range of performances and activities.

Juknokwon Bamboo Forest, Gwangju, South Korea (April 9-15)

Find bursts of gorgeous cherry blossoms juxtaposed against the tall imposing bamboo trees in this forest during sakura season.