IT’S all too easy to get swept up in your hectic schedule and never-ending to-do list, but carving out some ‘me time’ is essential to your wellbeing. For many people, solo travel provides the freedom and distance they need to restore balance, relax and unwind both physically and mentally.

Whether you’re a mother who’s juggling it all, a stressed-out executive, or an always-online millennial, Klook (www.klook.com) has shortlisted a few of the most relaxing and rewarding meditation, pampering, and spa experiences around the world:

1. Kintamani Sunrise Yoga, Bali

Whether you’re dabbling in meditation or taking your practice to the next level, turn to the masters for Mount Abang Jungle Trekking and Kintamani Sunrise Yoga in Bali.

On this full-day excursion, you’ll reconnect with nature on a silent, meditative walk through the woodlands, visit a village for an earth ritual, relax during a yoga session, join a water-cleansing ceremony and fuel your body with a healthy, light meal.

2. Oedo-Onsen-Monogatari, Tokyo

The Japanese swear by steamy onsen (hot spring) baths because they believe the mineral-rich water can soothe tired muscles, boost circulation, eliminate toxins and relax the mind. After exploring Tokyo’s urban jungle, tap into onsen culture with Klook’s Oedo-Onesen-Monogatari Physical Ticket.

As Japan’s largest hot spring theme park, the sprawling grounds have everything you could possibly need to unwind – authentic yukata robes, quiet nature trails, 13 different spring baths plus rock baths, steam baths, and a handful of healthy Japanese restaurants.

3. Lost World of Tambun, Ipoh

Seeking an ideal short getaway, without having to travel too far from Kuala Lumpur? Visit Crystal Spa, located at Lost World of Tambun in Ipoh to rejuvenate both your body and mind with the spa’s aromatherapy and body massage.

After the massage, don’t forget to hit the town and grab a cup of Ipoh’s famous white coffee to complete the experience.

4. Szechenyi Spa, Budapest Hungary

To experience the best of Budapest’s famous bath culture, book a Szechenyi Spa Fast Track Ticket which enables you to skip to the front of the queue. Once inside, explore romantic neo-baroque architecture and medicinal hot springs across 18 indoor and outdoor pools.

You can also upgrade to a private cabin or an ‘I Love Spa’ bundle to ensure you’re pampered from head to toe.

5. Mandala Studio Yoga Session, Kathmandu

Practised in Nepal for centuries, yoga is one of the most effective ways to exercise your body and mind. Not only will a Mandala Studio Yoga Session in Kathmandu help you limber up after a flight, but it will also fill you with positive vibes, strengthen your spirit, and calm your mind.

6. Blue Lagoon Spa, Reykjavik

If you love the idea of bathing in one of Iceland’s world-famous geothermal baths, head to Blue Lagoon to wade in the milky blue water, try a mineral-rich face mask and admire the dramatic rocky surrounds.

Make sure you spend enough time to enjoy a dip in the blue lagoon along with the breath-taking landscapes while enjoying a drink.