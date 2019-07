PHU QUOC is an island located in the far south of Vietnam in the Gulf of Thailand and off the coast of Cambodia. Known for its many beautiful and unspoilt beaches and resorts, more than half the island also falls within the Phu Quoc National Park which was declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 2010. This makes it a perfect getaway for those who love relaxing on the beach by the sea as well as those who enjoy the mountains, forests and wildlife. Here is why you should book a flight to Phu Quoc soon.

You’ll find yourself drawn in by the gentle, rolling waves and long stretches of clean sandy beaches such as Long Beach and Ong Lang Beach. Over in Bai Sao, there are swings where you can pose with your gang for the Gram or just to relax. For a more secluded stay, check out Fingernail Island (Hon Mong Tay), south of Phu Quoc. This island offers the most postcard-worthy beach of all. Imagine coconut trees lining a sandy shore against dazzling blue waters and with hardly any other human in sight.

The Phu Quoc National Park offers nature trails for visitors to enjoy the lush tropical forest as well as observe wildlife such as long-tailed macaques, silver langurs and slow lories in their natural habitats and for birdwatching. Tired after the trek? Head to the Suoi Thanh waterfall, one of the two largest waterfalls in Vietnam. Other than enjoying a cool dip, you can also stop for a picnic and watch the rushing waters falling from a height of four metres.

Go on a ‘safari’ at the Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc and get a close encounter with wild animals such as giraffes and tigers from the safety of a bus. This safari park is modelled after international safari models where animals roam freely around. Over at the Giraffe Restaurant, visitors get to dine with playful giraffes. Just keep an eye on your food!

For a bird’s-eye view of Phu Quoc and its surrounding islands, the 8km non-stop three-way cable car ride will take your breath away. Starting from Phu Quoc cable car station designed like an old Roman building perfect for a selfie or two, the ride will take you over the sea, coral reefs and islands to Hon Thom, also known as Pineapple Island. At the Hon Thom station, be prepared for an island paradise welcome complete with large Easter Island-lookalike head as backdrop.

Another eye-opening site is Phu Quoc Prison, also known as Coconut Tree Prison. Here, visitors are introduced to a dark part of the island’s history and shown the atrocities suffered by Vietnamese prisoners from the North during the Vietnam War.

After that traumatic visit to Phu Quoc Prison, head to Dinh Cau temple for a moment of quiet contemplation. Perched on a unique natural formation facing the sea, the temple is where local fishermen come to pray to the goddess Thien Hau for protection before going out to sea. After visiting the shrine, drop by Long Beach for a look at traditional fishing boats as well as to catch the beautiful sunset.