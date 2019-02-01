Journey to the Land Down Under

When we think about Australia, we immediately think of its reputation for incredible scenery and cute furry animals, but what most Malaysians don’t know about are its dynamic outdoor adventures, underground bars, scrumptious food, stunning wineries and hidden secrets found far off the beaten track.

To make Australia more desirable and fashionable, Tourism Australia and Malaysia Airlines are challenging those stereotypes while busting the myths to create a more diverse view of the country.

This year, Tourism Australia and Malaysia Airlines are celebrating its 10th year anniversary of their partnership with the launch of the “UnDiscover Australia with Malaysia Airlines” campaign – offering special airfares from Kuala Lumpur to five gateways in Australia from now until Feb 2, 2019.

Tourism Australia managing director John O’Sullivan shared: “Malaysia is one of Australia’s most important tourism markets – last year saw more than 400,000 Malaysians visiting Australia. We know that fashionability plays a big part in destination choice, particularly amongst travellers from this region and one of the challenges we constantly face is that people feel they know everything about us.”

“UnDiscover Australia” looks out for value travellers in Malaysia and aims to tackles those preconceptions head-on by suggesting new, unusual and unexpected Australian attractions and experiences.

Here’s an example: Malaysian think that the perfect time to visit Australia is in summer than winter. So travel to New South Wales from June to August to experience a unique winter in the Land Down Under. The sun may have shine on beaches in the North, but why not travel down south to New South Wales from June to August to experience a winter holiday.

Malaysian Airlines is now offering attractive deals to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. For bookings made before Feb 2, passengers stand to enjoy all-inclusive return fares to Australia starting from RM1,359 for economy class and RM3,709 for business class, for travel between now until June 30, 2019.

Members of the airlines’ frequent flyer programme Enrich will earn twice the Elite Miles for bookings on eligible economy and business class fares when booked within the limited time period.

Additionally, those who fly business class with a minimum stay of 10 days in Australia stand a chance to win an Enrich Gold membership. One lucky winner will be picked daily throughout the campaign period. For more information please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com

During the campaign launch, Tourism Australia and Enrich also unveiled the latest video series under “Enrich Hearts Australia” programme which features selected Enrich members getting to ‘undiscover’ a different side of Melbourne, Victoria.

The members had the opportunity to enjoy a winter holiday, complete with the latest gourmet offerings in Melbourne and also explored regional Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and the Grampians.

The video series will be available on Malaysia Airlines in-flight entertainment system from February 2019 onwards as well as the airlines’ YouTube channel.