HONG KONG Dragon Boat Carnival, a phenomenal summer party organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and co-organised by the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA), will return this year from June 14 -16.

Almost 5,000 participants from 16 countries and regions will compete in the CCB (Asia) Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races taking place in Victoria Harbour.

For the first time, Asian Games medal-winning teams will be joining the line-up of about 180 dragon boat teams.

In addition, the “PRC 70th Anniversary CCB (Asia) Trophy” has been specially created this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Malaysian dragon boat team, Pink Challengers will be returning to represent the country in this year’s Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival race. Pink Challengers, a dragon boat team belonging to Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia, formed in early 2005 is Malaysia’s first Breast Cancer Survivors Dragon Boat team.

“Pink Challengers is honoured to be given the chance to compete in the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival again and looks forward to taking part in the upcoming race. We hope that by participating as a breast cancer survivors’ team, we can spread the message that early detection and timely medical treatment can save lives and that there is life after breast cancer,” said Pink Challengers spokesperson, Margaret Gabriel.

On land, the carnival at Central Harbour front will be equally exciting. The carnival will feature the first-ever “Artisanal Market” and “Street Food Gala”, on top of the “Splash Fun Area”, man-made beach and sunset concerts which were hugely popular last year.

HKTB Chairman Dr YK Pang remarked: “With a bigger, stronger cast of dragon boat athletes this year, I am eager to witness the exhilarating races between our homegrown and international teams. Combining sports, dining and entertainment in one event, the upcoming Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival is no doubt a not-to-be-missed summer party.”

For more information about the 2019 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, please refer to the fact sheet or the HKTB website www.DiscoverHongKong.com/DragonBoat.