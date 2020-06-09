New train to link Prague and Adriatic Sea

FROM an Adriatic island to the dark alleys known from Kafka novels: Following up a beach holiday in Croatia with a stroll through Prague’s picturesque streets has never been simple to organise.

But that’s all about to change when a new rail connection begins shuttling travellers between the two tourist hotspots this summer.

The RegioJet transport company is planning a direct connection between the Czech capital, Prague, and the Croatian port resort city of Rijeka.

Negotiations between the foreign partners are nearing completion, RegioJet spokesman Ales Ondruj said recently, adding that ticket sales could start in the next few days.

It is planned that from June 30, at least three trains a week will run in both directions, with internet connection available on board.

The Croatian port city of Rijeka on the Adriatic sea has had a particularly quiet start to its year as the European Capital of Culture in 2020 during the lockdown.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many Czechs are spending their holidays in their own country this summer, but Croatia is also considered an attractive travel destination due to the comparatively low number of people infected with the coronavirus.

If the border between Germany and the Czech Republic reopens by then, as expected, the new train could also be an interesting option for travellers from the neighbouring German state of Saxony.

The Czech state railway company Ceske Drahy had stopped its popular night train, the “Jadran” (the Adriatric) between Prague and Split a few years ago. The decisive factor was the high cost.– dpa