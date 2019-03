KUANTAN: Swiss Garden Beach Resort Kuantan has invested over RM1.2 million since the end of last year in the quest to provide a new, family-friendly image for guests.

Its sales and marketing director, Rodzhan Ab Rahman said the new attractions introduced included Young Citizen of the World (YCoTW), an interactive children centre equipped with various indoor games such as Lego, board games, Ipads, nerf guns, and PS4s.

“Banking on our location along the coastal resort belt, we are providing more facilities for a family holiday besides catering to corporate clients.

“This is because we cannot deny the role and influence of children in family holiday decision making in choosing which hotel for vacation based on the attractions and facilities provided,“ he told reporters after a luncheon with corporate partners, here today.

Swiss Garden Beach Resort Kuantan belongs to the Swiss Garden International hotel chain.

Rodzhan said besides indulging themselves at the YCoTW, children could have fun at the Splash Kid’s Pool miniature theme park, which was equipped with two slides and a tipping bucket. It was completed at the end of last year.

For adults, they can try out a new gymnasium equipped with the latest equipment besides various outdoor activities like paintball, jungle tracking, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), he said, adding that banana boat would be introduced in the middle of this year.

He said Swiss Garden Beach Resort Kuantan, which has 304 rooms, has a 60% occupancy rate on weekdays and 70-90% on weekends and school holidays.

Rodzhan said all the rooms and facilities at the hotel would be gradually refurbished this year to refresh its image.