On a riverbank in Syria’s Hama, Mohammed Sultan tinkers away on a giant water wheel, one of a dwindling number of artisans able to restore the city’s ancient wooden landmarks.

Used for centuries to bring water to gardens and buildings on the shores of the Orontes River, the water wheels or “norias” of Hama are believed to be unique worldwide, according to UNESCO.

The touristic landmarks have largely been spared by Syria’s nine-year war, but some have fallen into disrepair or seen part of their timber stolen or burnt.

“It’s our duty to bring them back to life,“ the 52-year-old said, sweat forming on his forehead after hammering a tenon into a freshly cut wood beam.

Nearby passers-by pose for pictures at the feet of the huge dark wooden wheel he is fixing, the city’s largest and oldest, known as the Mohammadia.

Twenty-two metres (72 feet) in diameter, the wheel rises high above the water level and is believed to date back to the 14th century.

“The norias are Hama’s spirit,“ Sultan told AFP, as children splash around in the Orontes.

“Without them, the city would be dead and drab.”

Giving back to my city

Clambering up and down a stone staircase to the wheel’s centre, Sultan replaces some wood along one of its massive spokes.

“When I work with my colleagues to fix the norias, I feel like I’m giving something back to my city,“ said the artisan, who has 22 years of experience in his unique field.

“I forget how tired I am as soon as one starts turning again.”

Hama city, north of the capital Damascus, was mostly spared fighting during the war, though battles did at times rage in the nearby countryside.