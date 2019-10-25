Travel in superior comfort

EVA AIR added its fourth 787-10 Dreamliner, aircraft number B-17805, at the Boeing South Carolina assembly factory in the United States, on Oct 7.

EVA president Clay Sun led a delegation from Taipei, Taiwan to take delivery of the airline’s newest aircraft, and alongside Boeing Commercial Sales and Marketing – Asia Pacific vice president Christy Reese, and GEnx Product Line general manager Mahendra Nair, commemorated the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony. EVA ferried the new Dreamliner to Taiwan and began preparations to use the new plane to upgrade its service.

The addition of the 787-10, the newest and largest model in the Dreamliner family, is part of EVA’s 30th anniversary celebration plans, which include adding a total of 24 Dreamliners to its fleet, including four models of 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and further upgrading services on more routes.

By 2022, the airline will be operating 16 more 787-10s.

EVA has already deployed new Dreamliners on routes from Taipei to Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Vienna. It will start flying one of the aircraft to Brisbane later this month and extend 787 operations to Vancouver in the first quarter of 2020.

EVA’s Sun said: “Fuel efficiency and cabin comfort are two key factors that determine a commercial jetliner’s competitiveness in the global aviation market.

“The Boeing Dreamliner’s reliable performance and advanced aviation technologies make it an excellent choice for the aircraft we need to continue growing our route network, and provide our passengers with safe, comfortable flights.”

Technologies used to build the Boeing 787 Dreamliner make the aircraft more environmentally-efficient. It is constructed of lighter composite materials such as carbon fibre and more than 50% of the aircraft’s total weight comes from these materials, including the fuselage, wings and engine fan blades.

Compared to traditional aluminum alloy fuselage construction, these advanced materials significantly decrease the aircraft’s overall weight and likelihood of metal fatigue or corrosion, reducing maintenance costs. Replacing fluorescent tubes with LED lights lowers power demand by almost half.

GE’s advanced GEnx engines reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, compared to power systems on traditional wide-body aircraft. The 787’s high fuel efficiencies and range capabilities equip EVA to further elevate operational performances.

Boeing also engineered its Dreamliners to enhance cabin comfort. The Boeing 787 is equipped with an advanced air filtration system that improves cabin air. The composite materials make the 787 fuselage more airtight.

Compared with traditional commercial jets, the 787’s cabin humidity can be increased three-to-four times, eliminating the drying inflight atmosphere.

The aircraft’s cabin pressure can also be controlled to make the altitude feel like the optimal 6,000 ft. instead of the standard 8,000 ft., boosting passengers’ blood-oxygen levels and reducing headaches and fatigue.

Specially-designed engine housings significantly reduce noise and give passengers quieter, more comfortable inflight environments.

In addition to giving passengers the comforts and conveniences of the Boeing Dreamliner’s advanced aviation technologies, EVA worked hard to further elevate cabin comfort.

EVA chose Designworks, a BMW company, to create new Royal Laurel Class business seats. It selected Teague, a global design consultancy recognised for work in aviation, to develop new Economy Class seats and RECARO, a German manufacturer known for sports car interiors, to produce them. EVA is making these investments to give passengers better flying experiences and advance its dedication to five-star airline service.

Information about the airline’s routes and services is available at www.evaair.com.

5-Star Airline four years in a row

EVA has been certified as a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline for the fourth year in a row, and won double top spots for the World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering. On top of that, EVA was also ranked sixth among the World’s Top 10 Airlines.

The airline has upheld this distinction’s high standards by continually optimising service delivery both in the air and on the ground. It has steadily upgraded software and hardware to optimise the overall passenger experience. EVA has paid close attention to every aspect of its operations, including small details such as cleanliness in every corner of every aircraft cabin.

Connect seamlessly to the world

With one daily flight between Kuala Lumpur and Taipei, travellers flying from Malaysia can connect seamlessly to the world, especially North America. This full service airline offers various cabin classes to maximise comfort and immerse travellers in an award-winning journey as well as inflight meals and baggage allowance.