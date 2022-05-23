Going Punk!

Airliftz marks his transition into pop-punk with his latest single, NOT TODAY

HIP HOP and R&B in Malaysia have not been the same since Airliftz joined the scene back in 2016. After blowing up on SoundCloud, the Kajang native has gone on to experience massive success as an artiste. At just 20 years old, he already has a successful EP and an Asia tour to his name. Airliftz whose real name is Aliff Shaharom, even opened up for international artistes like Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals. But things changed a bit following the release of his critically acclaimed 2017 EP, Bagel. For one, Airliftz recently embraced the sounds of pop-punk. As part of his initiative for Capital A’s #TimeToListen campaign, Airliftz released his track NOT TODAY to celebrate various forms of diversity. The latest release is a far cry from his classic rap and R&B sound. While the track very much reflects his essence as a songwriter, the melody marks a shift in his sound as an artiste. In an exclusive interview with theSun, he opens up about the inspiration behind the shift, and the process of bringing the tune to life.

What inspired your recent transition into pop-punk? “Well, I have been listening to a lot of pop-punk stuff. I think it was one of Yungblud’s songs that were the inspiration for me. Since I like to create different genres of songs, I thought maybe I should write something like this because it is something different. “I just want to experiment with different things because people, usually know me as a hip hop, R&B rapper and producer. But not this time – I will give you guys something different. “Aside from that, I also just miss having like, band music. You know, backing tracks, and I just want to be able to have that. And I have spent a lot of time in Penang with my boys who have bands, and it makes me miss that even more. “Because before I wanted to do hip hop and R&B, I always wanted to have my own band back in school. So, finally, I could do a song that sounds like a whole band.” What is NOT TODAY all about? “The song is about perseverance and overcoming adversity. I was inspired to write the song after Air Asia reached out to me to be a part of their diversity campaign. I remember I went back home and met up with my producer friend from Singapore. His name is Fox. “We did the song through Zoom, and this song is just really about trying to be out there and pushing yourself to be better and be good. Because these past few years, my mental health has been declining badly. And to the point where I feel like I could not do anything. “So, when Air Asia reached out to me with this whole campaign, it just kind of sparked up this whole thing again. And I was going to make use of this to make sure that whatever I have been feeling is out there. So, yeah, that is what this song is all about, and I just hope that people can resonate with it.”