Going solo

AFTER 11 years, give or take, Final Fantasy XIV can finally be played as a single-player experience, despite it being a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. First reported by VG247, this is now possible due to Square Enix rolling out patch 6.5, which brings the game’s “Duty Support” system to every part of the game.

Initially introduced in the Shadowbringers expansion, the Duty Support system allows players to bring computer-controlled non-playable characters (NPCs) into dungeons instead of other players.

The Dungeons: The Drowned City of Skalla, The Burn and The Ghimlyt Dark from the Stormblood expansion were the last to be made available with Duty Support, but the brand new Dungeon Lunar Subterrane also works with the system immediately.

This means players can now play Final Fantasy XIV’s main story missions, the base game and all expansions without having to team up with other players. Bringing along NPCs brings the game closer to the traditional Final Fantasy experience.

However, there is a catch - the game is still an MMO and as such, players will still need an online connection. They will also need to pay the monthly subscription. The Duty Support system will also apply to the game’s next expansion, Dawntrail, next year.