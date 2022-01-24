Going undercover

THROUGHOUT the years, Malaysian audiences have grown and matured in terms of deciding what films or dramas that are worth the watch. Whether it’s local or international made, the appetite for mysterious and intense plot twists have witnessed a surge especially after Korean drama series like The Penthouse and Flower of Evil have set an impressively high standard for the market.

The man behind the blockbuster hits Sangkar and Pulang, Kabir Bhatia, is back with a strong and edgy binge-worthy web series titled Villa Kristal, that local audiences don’t get to see elsewhere. This comedy mystery-drama series revolves around residents of Villa Kristal, Hani (Mimi Lana), Rose (Mawar Rashid), Angel (Jasmine Suraya Chin) and Diana (Tiz Zaqyah).

Hani disguises herself as a politician’s daughter-in-law to unravel all the dark secrets, drama and scandals that are happening in the residence for her upcoming novel.

In an exclusive interview with LYFE, Mimi Rozaiana Zainal Abidin, also known as Mimi Lana, talked about her experience in portraying Hani in Villa Kristal.

“For me, Surihani Mustafa is the total opposite of who I am, but there are definitely certain traits of Hani that I can relate to in real life,” said the 27-year-old.

The Perak-born actress recalls the whole shooting process of the web series has been a smooth sailing and an exciting experience since day one on set.

“It was amazing. I had a good sparring, a good director and a good technical team,” she told LYFE.

“When you have a good team on set, you’ll be able to have fun at work.”