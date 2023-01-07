10 stray cats found dead due to poisoning on university grounds

RECENTLY, several stray cats were found dead from poisoning in a university on June 29, a day before Hari Raya Aidiladha.

A university student @AzhreenShaari shared distressing videos and images of the felines convulsing due to being poisoned, in addition to an image of what seems to be cat food which is believed to be the alleged cause.

“Where is your humanity? The rescue team condemns the actions of whoever poisoned these innocent cats.

“Nine dead cats is not a coincidence!” Azhreen said in his post.

Malaysia Gazette reported that one of the students identified as Syafiq Aiman said that all nine cats’ dead bodies were discovered in the morning around the hostel area.

“I cannot believe this is happening before Aidiladha. The meaning of sacrifice has been misconstrued by this cruel person if it is true that they were poisoned.

“A similar case happened years ago but this has got to be the worst one with nine cats dead in one day,” Syafiq said.

To make matters worse, another cat had fallen victim to the poisoning when it was found convulsing, believed to have had a seizure.

It is also understood that the case is currently under investigation by the university’s Safety Department despite a statement not being released.

Netizens were rightfully furious at those who poisoned the poor creatures, hoping the culprit will be brought to justice.